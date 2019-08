Новости Россия отказала в визе сенатору США критиковавшего Путина

epa07751900 Republican Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson walks near the Senate subway to the Senate floor for a series of votes, including a vote on a two-year budget plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 01 August 2019. The Senate passed a two-year budget plan, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, that will increase spending from current levels by 320 billion USD and suspend the federal borrowing limit for two years. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS